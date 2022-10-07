LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 175 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.59. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

