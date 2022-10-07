Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,112 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl makes up approximately 1.3% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Kyndryl worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $5,869,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl Price Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

KD stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

