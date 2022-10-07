Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.85

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 19800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 87.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.