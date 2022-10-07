Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 6672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $99,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $99,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 877,043 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 587,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 531,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.