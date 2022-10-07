Kleros (PNK) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007356 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is https://reddit.com/r/kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @kleros_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros (PNK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kleros has a current supply of 764,626,704 with 632,380,856.1138606 in circulation. The last known price of Kleros is 0.03325122 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,755,887.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kleros.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.