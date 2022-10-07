Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KRG opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.