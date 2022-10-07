Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 2,014 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.08% of Vistra worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,087,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 32,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -29.25%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

