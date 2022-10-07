Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 1,466 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,247 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

