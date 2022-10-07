Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Increases Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.09% of Rimini Street worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 455,442 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,237,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 450,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407,390 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

Rimini Street Stock Performance

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $36,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,864.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $36,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,864.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $66,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,116 shares of company stock worth $205,681 over the last three months. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 3,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,911. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $402.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.