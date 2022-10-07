Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.84 on Friday, reaching $465.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.64 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.