Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.64. 11,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.