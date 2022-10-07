KING SAMO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,976.00 (KSAMO)

KING SAMO (KSAMO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One KING SAMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KING SAMO has traded 2,852.8% higher against the US dollar. KING SAMO has a market cap of $309.13 and approximately $13,976.00 worth of KING SAMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

KING SAMO Token Profile

KING SAMO launched on November 26th, 2021. KING SAMO’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KING SAMO is www.kingsamo.com. KING SAMO’s official Twitter account is @kingsamocoin?t=ey5u3yb94tbpyycgezb7oq&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KING SAMO

According to CryptoCompare, “KING SAMO (KSAMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. KING SAMO has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KING SAMO is 0.00000155 USD and is down -10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.kingsamo.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KING SAMO directly using U.S. dollars.

