Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.31. 46,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

