Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.35

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 16380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,394,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after acquiring an additional 811,755 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

