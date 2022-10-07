KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Tower in a report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $203.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower has a 1 year low of $202.78 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,150,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $483,831,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

