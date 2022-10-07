Key Financial Inc Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.68. 283,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

