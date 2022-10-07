Key Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 5,953 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after buying an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after buying an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07.
