Key Financial Inc Makes New $154,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

