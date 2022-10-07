Key Financial Inc Has $571,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $14.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.13. 19,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.68 and its 200 day moving average is $358.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $307.15 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.