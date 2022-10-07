Key Financial Inc Buys 587 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IJH traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.44. 113,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,148. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.40.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

