Key Financial Inc Acquires 15,545 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

