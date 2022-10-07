Key Financial Inc Acquires 1,554 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 243,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,992. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

