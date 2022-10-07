Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 14th

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

KFFB opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $59.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.30. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

