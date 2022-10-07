Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.01

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 3381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

