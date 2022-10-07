KBC Group NV Sells 78,958 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,958 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $27,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $380.33 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.22 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.68 and a 200-day moving average of $422.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.