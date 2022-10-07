KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.99) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.08). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.98) EPS.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

KALV opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.