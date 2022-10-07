Justin Lockwood Buys 4,047 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Justin Lockwood acquired 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.62 ($12,029.51).

Justin Lockwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Justin Lockwood acquired 4,399 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93).

Marshalls Stock Down 17.2 %

LON:MSLH traded down GBX 52 ($0.63) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,101. The company has a market cap of £632.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.00. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 759.50 ($9.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 489.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Further Reading

