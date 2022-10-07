Jumbo (JUB) One Day Volume Hits $564,393.00

Jumbo (JUB) traded down 71.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Jumbo has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $564,393.00 worth of Jumbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jumbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jumbo has traded 100% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jumbo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About Jumbo

Jumbo’s launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Jumbo is jumbodefi.io. Jumbo’s official Twitter account is @jumbodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jumbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jumbo (JUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jumbo has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jumbo is 0.00000035 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumbodefi.io/.”

