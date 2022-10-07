JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.09.

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.94. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,728 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New Relic by 57.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

