JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 240

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Tesco has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

