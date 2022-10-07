JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $75.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.23.

MTCH stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Match Group has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 157.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

