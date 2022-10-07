JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €98.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNR opened at €63.88 ($65.18) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.38. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($57.40).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

