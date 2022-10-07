JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target to €75.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KNRRY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.