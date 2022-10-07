JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target to €23.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Cheuvreux downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of BVRDF remained flat at $22.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

