JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Target Price to €20.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.50 ($23.98) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

