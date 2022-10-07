Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Western Union by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 281,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 69,111 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

