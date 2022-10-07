Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

PAWZ stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

