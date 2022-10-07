Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

ROBT stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.