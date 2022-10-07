John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.89

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.