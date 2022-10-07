John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.89

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
