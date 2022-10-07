JMP Securities Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $82.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,759 shares of company stock worth $6,072,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

