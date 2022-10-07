Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,960.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Hudson Global stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

