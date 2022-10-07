Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.24

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 13699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.85.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

