J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 155 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.79) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

JSAIY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 127,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,583. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

