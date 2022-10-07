J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.04) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The firm has a market cap of £643.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 511.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 636.96.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.