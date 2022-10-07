J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 971.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

JDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 11.3 %

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 486.92 ($5.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 636.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £626.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

