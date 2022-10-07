iStep (ISTEP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40,299.00

iStep (ISTEP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, iStep has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One iStep token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. iStep has a market capitalization of $40,299.00 and $10,946.00 worth of iStep was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iStep alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

iStep Token Profile

iStep’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. iStep’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. iStep’s official message board is istep.substack.com. iStep’s official website is istep.io. iStep’s official Twitter account is @istepofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iStep

According to CryptoCompare, “iStep (ISTEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. iStep has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iStep is 0.00009664 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,360.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://istep.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iStep directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iStep should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iStep using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iStep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iStep and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.