iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 106,745 shares.The stock last traded at $79.80 and had previously closed at $80.68.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

