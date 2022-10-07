iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 116,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

