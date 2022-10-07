iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $89.90. 149,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

