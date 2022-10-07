iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

SLV opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.